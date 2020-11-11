General News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Praise NDC for Agyapa revelations, not Martin Amidu – Inusah Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu deserves no praise for his corruption risk assessment of the Agyapa Royalties agreement, Inusah Fuseini, the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central has said.



The ranking member of Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee said on Joy News that the observations made by Martin Amidu were a rehash of the concerns raised by the National Democratic Congress.



He noted that instead of commending the Special Prosecutor, Ghanaians should rather be grateful to the Minority MPs and NDC for probing the deal and uncovering the rot in it.



He said that the NDC ensured that the principles of ‘democracy and transparency’ prevailed in the deal.



“Nobody has applauded the Minority on this Agyapa deal scandal. The Minority’s voice is lost because people take it for granted the work we do. It is when the Minority stood firmly against this deal and walked out of Parliament that the issue was put on the front burner,” he said.



His comment follows up a notice of intention by the NDC that it will embark on a demonstration against the Agyapa Royalties Deal in the first week of December.



At a press conference held on Tuesday, November 10, the General Secretary of the NDC dared the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to act on Amidu’s revelations or face the wrath of the party.



“The NDC, hereby, demands that President Akufo-Addo retrieves the state’s billions of cedis his government has illegally paid under the shady ‘Agyapa’ deal to Databank, which is owned by his cousin and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta; African Legal Associates, which is owned by another cousin of his, Gabby Otchere Darko; and their foreign compradors, within the next 7 days.



“Failing to do so, the NDC and other like-minded progressive forces shall embark on series of protest and legal actions to ensure that every pesewa paid to these companies are refunded back to the State for nation-building.” Asiedu Nketia said.









