Power theft in Ashanti Region alarming - ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has described as alarming the rate of power theft in the Ashanti Region



According to ECG, most companies and households in the region are on the national grid but pay nothing for the company



The Manager for Revenue Protection in the Ashanti Region for ECG, Ing Kofi Danso said this in an interview with Captain Koda on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Tuesday, April 18, 2023



Speaking to Captain Koda, host of the show, Ing Kofi Danso said ECG after deploying a task force to visit their meters have discovered most of their customers connected power illegal.



His comment follows the disconnection of the Kumasi Central Police from the national grid over alleged power theft.



The command was cited by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for engaging in illegal connection and as a result, has been disconnected from the national grid.



Ing Kofi Danso said EGC has met with the leadership of the Kumasi Central Police to resolve the problem.



He however cautioned the public to desist from engaging in any form of illegal connection to avoid being prosecuted.