General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Power outages to hit some parts of Accra - ECG cautions

The scheduled break in power supply is to enable a contractor work an interconnect project

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cautioned the country to expect some power outages in parts of the capital city Accra.



According to a timetable released by ECG, the intermittent power cut is part of a decision taken by its management to enable a contractor to commence excavation works to interconnect the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point to the Kanda and Airport substations.



It explained that the works form part of its financial and operational turnaround project in collaboration with the Millennium Development Authority.



The affected enclaves include Airport Residential Area, Mamoobi, Accra Girls, ECG Roman Ridge District office, Kotobabi Polyclinic and Alajo.



The areas are expected to experience a six-hour daily power cut between 10:00 am and 4:00pm within the stipulated dates.



Find the timetable is below:



