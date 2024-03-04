Power outages on Sunday due to a fault at Mallam substation – GRIDCo

Regional News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Grid Company Limited says the power outages that occurred on Sunday, March 3, 2024, was due to a system disturbance.



In a press statement, GRIDCo explained that the fault on equipment at the Mallam substation which occurred at 20:38h power supply to some customers in the western part of Accra, Winneba and Takoradi was interrupted.



“The Ghana Grid Company LTD wishes to inform the public that on Sunday, March 3 2024, due to a fault in equipment at the Mallam substation, which occurred at 20:38h power supply to some customers in the western part of Accra, Winneba and Takoradi was interrupted.



“Our engineers have quickly isolated the faulted equipment for further investigation. Restoration of supply to affected customers started immediately.



As at 22:30h, power supply to most of the affected customers had been restored. For areas without power supply, engineers are working tirelessly to restore power once the faulted equipment is fixed,” GRIDCo explained.



