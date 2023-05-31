Power failure from the national grid will now be a thing of the past - Bolgatanga residents assured

General News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Source: Ben Laryea, Contributor

Samuel Adjei Boateng, the Managing Director of Anointed Electrical Engineering Services Limited has assured that the challenges businesses encounter when there is a power failure from the national grid will now be a thing of the past.



According to him, the situation is not only stressful but come with a high cost to transport generator sets for repairs and maintenance and getting the qualified electro-mechanical engineers to work on them.



Speaking at the commissioning of Anointed Electrical Engineering Services Limited state of the art office at Bolgatanga in the Upper East region he said, the office has brought relief to businesses in the region saying it has brought to an end the burden on people of travelling to Tamale, Kumasi and Accra for generator services.



“Anointed Electricals have come to stay and will continue to offer affordable prices as well as services from our technicians and engineers”, he said adding that after sales service have been the core mandate of the company.



“Sale of gensets, servicing, rental of gensets and genuine spare parts are some of the services the company offers to its cherished customers”, Mr. Adjei added.



He hinted that the company offers competitive discount on generators sold in the region saying the company have a good working services to hoteliers, bankers, hospitals, shop owners, managers, public institutions, among others.



The Bolgatanga branch located at the Frimps Filling station on the main Bolga – Tamale road and will serve also the Upper East and the North East regions and their environs.



The office will serve as an outlet to offer the sales of generator sets as well as maintenance, repairs and servicing of Generators, spare parts, Generator rental services, to its clients in the Region and beyond. Anointed Electrical Engineering Services Limited has eleven (11) number of branches across the country and we can be found in Accra being the head office, Tema, Takoradi, Tarkwa, Obuasi, Kumasi, Nkawkaw, Sunyani, Wa, Tamale, Ho, and now at Bolgatanga.







Mr. Samuel Boateng disclosed that the company has established the Anointed Technical Training Institute in Accra and Kumasi that offers practical and hands on training for people who are interested in acquiring skills and knowledge in the repair of gensets as well as other disciplines in the TVET space.



The Head of Branch Network of Anointed Electricals Engineering Services Limited, Madam Joyce Nuamah-Saka said the establishment of the company in the region will serve as a solution to power challenges and erratic power failure from the national grid.



She however urged the public to rely on other sources of power supply for the comfort of businesses due to the heavy loads on the national grid saying the alternative is generator.



“The opening of the Bolgatanga branch will create jobs for the youth and others in the electro-mechanical engineering value chain”, she said, adding that the private sector is the engine of growth and development of the economy.



Madam Joyce Nuamah-Saka commended the management of Anointed Electricals Engineering Services Limited for the tireless effort in ensuring the successful completion and the grand opening of the Bolgatanga branch.