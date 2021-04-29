Power challenges: Akufo-Addo government cannot afford another crisis - John Jinapor

General News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Abdulai Jinapor the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, is predicting that should the current government fail to solve the recent energy challenges, it could spell a complete chaos for Ghana’s economy.



In his estimation, the blend of the “struggling” state of the economy and the ragging global impacts of the coronavirus pandemic is every indication that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led-administration cannot afford another major hit like that of the energy sector.



“The impact of yet another energy crisis can have dire consequences on the already struggling debt-ridden, Covid-19 economy under President Akufo-Addo,” he said, reports myjoyonline.com.



John Abdulai Jinapor made these known while addressing the media on the back of the recent erratic and unreliable power supply experienced in major parts of the country.



He revealed that while there have been several assurances from the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, at solving the challenges in the sector, the situations on the ground tell a different story.



He added that the “obnoxious double-track system which has been exported to the power sector” gives credence to the government’s inability to deal with the crisis.



John Jinapor, who is also a former Deputy Minister for Energy, spoke on a ten-point recommendation drafted by the Minority to help the incumbent government address the energy sector challenges.



He explained that the interference of the government in the management of the energy sector is a challenge, advising that they refrain from engaging in political appointments especially within middle management levels.



“The Ministry of Energy must conduct a comprehensive reconciliation of the total indebtedness of all players including government and its SOEs including (GNPC, GNGC, VRA, GRIDCo, CENIT, ECG, NEDCo) in a transparent manner.



“The Ministry of Finance must take steps to utilize the $1 billion sovereign bond borrowed in 2020 to address the financial challenges of the Energy sector.



“Government must ensure that Energy sector SOEs Publish details of their financial statements including details and ageing of their indebtedness as well as debts owed to them on time,” he explained.