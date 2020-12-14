General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Power FM presenter faces CID today for threatening Akufo-Addo

COP IK Yeboah, Director General of CID

The Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has invited Oheneba Boamah Bennie for threatening the President of Ghana.



Oheneba Boamah is expected to meet with the CID on Monday December 14 to explain his threats against the President of Ghana.



The letter inviting the Power FM presenter said Oheneba Boamah recorded live Facebook videos insulting and threatening the President of Ghana.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.