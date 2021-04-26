Potholes killing us, bring back youth in road maintenance module - GPRTU

General News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Ghana Road Private Transport Union (GPRTU), Mr Eric Asirifi, has said hitting potholes is a dangerous phenomenon causing accidents on our roads.



He said hitting a pothole can not only cause damage to a vehicle’s shocks and suspension, but it can also cause the driver to lose control of his or her car.



Speaking on Nyankontonb Mu Nsemon Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he explained that potholes on our roads are dangerous for road users because they can cause truck accidents and motorcycle accidents in addition to poor road conditions that often result in serious car accident injuries.



He told the news team the situation is happening the successful implementation of road safety campaigns in the country.



Mr. Asirifi stated that motorcycle drivers are at an increased risk for serious and fatal injuries due to the dangerous road conditions potholes create.



He indicated that when a vehicle hits a pothole, the impact is similar to that of a collision.



He asked drivers to be responsible, drive with caution, and look out for road hazards, such as potholes, and drive carefully to prevent car accidents.



He said in the past, we have the Youth in Maintenance (YiRM) Module of the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA), who were, working on the potholes, but this has been scrapped.



According to him, this was helpful and as the Chair of GPRTU, they would want the moduled reintroduced.



He said when they contacted authorities on the matter, they were told the number of potholes would have to reach a threshold before they could be given out for a contract for repair works.