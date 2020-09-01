Politics of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Postponing manifesto shows NDC is not ready to lead Ghana – Dr. Amakye Boateng

A political science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Kwesi Amakye Boateng, has stated that the postponement of the National Democratic Congress’ manifesto launch shows they are not ready to lead Ghana.



“Why should we give Ghana to you, if that is what you are doing? Why should we ask you to take charge of the whole country and manage it? And then you are telling us at this material moment in time that you didn’t even know how to go about putting together a manifesto”, he queried.



“I am not the one saying it but the gentleman, [Joshua Akamba, NDC’s National Organizer] whom you interviewed, if truly is saying they are not through with consultations that has led to the postponement of the manifesto launch then definitely you see that they are telling us they are not ready”, Dr. Amakye in an interview on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo morning show told Captain Smart.



He expressed disbelieve that the NDC didn’t have a machinery in place to quickly transform the vision of their flag bearer, John Mahama, who served as vice president and subsequently president of Ghana, into a manifesto despite the numerous resourceful personnel they have within the party.



“Are you trying to tell me that a party like NDC, full of human resources saw something in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto? And had to postpone their manifesto launch?” he questioned.



The political science lecturer, also argued that political parties are very much aware of the necessary procedure they go through, be it in opposition or not before they come out readily with a manifesto, if it is of a priority.



Dr. Kwesi Amakye Boateng has further claimed the postponement of the NDC’s manifesto will have an implication on them in the election.

