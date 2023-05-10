Postpone presidential and parliament elections - Kojo Bonsu tells NDC

Politics of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Aspiring presidential candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress NDC, Kojo Bonsu has called on the election committee of the party to postpone the presidential primaries which is slated for May 13, 2023.



According to him, his team is yet to get the album that will be used for the elections, a move he described as unacceptable.



He was speaking with Prince Ade (DOK Cash), host of the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon political show 'Dwabrem' on Monday, May 8, 2023.



"The issue is that, why have we paid a whooping 5 billion old Cedis to contest in an election and some few individuals are trying to skew the entire process in a particular?", he quizzed.



Kojo Bonsu says he wants anomalies with the voter register addressed with immediate effect or the party should postpone the election for at least two weeks.



He has also called for an urgent round table discussion to address all anomalies associated with the organization of the May 13, presidential and parliamentary primaries of the party.



He added: "Some persons are engaging in obvious underhand activities and my team will not sit down for any individual to shortchange us in this elections."