General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Posterity will reward your service – Kweku Azar eulogizes Domelevo

Professor Kweku Asare is a law lecturer

Professor Kweku Asare, a law lecturer, has paid glowing tributes to the Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo who has been instructed by President Akufo-Addo to retire.



In a Facebook post shortly after the statement from the presidency went viral, Kweku Azar as he is widely known eulogized Domelevo for his role in the fight against corruption.



“Goodbye Daniel Yaw Domelevo, you served your country well. Posterity and GOGO will reward your service. Enjoy your forced retirement! Da Yie!” he posted.



Domelevo’s era as head of Ghana’s Audit Service has come to an end under controversial circumstances.



He was first forced to proceed on an accumulated leave that lasted 167 days.



Just when he was about to resume, the Audit Service Board slapped him with allegations of age-cheating and not being eligible to hold public office in the country.



According to the Board, Domelevo is a Togolese and therefore cannot be allowed to hold public office despite having served in the public space for over three decades.



The Board also claimed to have discovered some evidence which states that Domelevo turned sixty last year and therefore should be on retirement.



These assertions by the Board which has been widely condemned by well-meaning Ghanaians have been endorsed by President Akufo-Addo.



The president in a statement signed by his secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo told Domelevo that his time is over.



“The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is June 1, 1960, and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was June 1, 2020,” the letter said.



By extension, therefore, “the President is of the view that you have formally left office”.







