General News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: My News GH

'Possessed' Kennedy Agyapong should be punished severely - Maurice Ampaw insists

Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has called for strict sanctions against Assin Central Lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong whom he believes has been pampered for too long.



To him, Kennedy Agyapong is not above the law and therefore needs to be shown "some pepper" for insulting a Judge.



Maurice Ampaw said this while speaking in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM:“He has been pampered for too long in this country. He is not above the law.”



To him, taking a good look at Kennedy Agyapong’s activities and life makes him think the businessman is possessed by some evil spirits so regardless of the apology rendered there is the need for him to be punished.



“His apology shouldn’t take away the fact that what he did was wrong. He should not escape punishment for this behavior. He behaves like he is possessed by some spirit.”



Kennedy Agyapong has been summoned by a High Court judge Amos Wuntah Wuni for contempt after the legislator called him “stupid”.



The Assin Central legislator is said to have used some unprintable words against the Judge and threatened to deal with him for issuing an interlocutory injunction in a land case he’s involved in.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.