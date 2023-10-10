Popular thief at Bogoso lynched

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



A popular thief at Bogoso has been lynched after luck eluded him in one of his stealing expeditions at Akoko Bedi Aburo, a community near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality.



Residents of Akoko Bedi Aburo woke up on Monday morning October 9, 2023, to find the lifeless body of the thief, who is only known as Romeo in the Bogoso community, covered with plantain leaves.



His assailants who are unknown bound his wrists with a rope around an electricity pole in the area.



The cuts and bruises on his body were an indication that he was subjected to severe beatings before he finally gave up the ghost.



A resident of the community, Peter Afful who spoke to GhanaWeb in an interview said, “it was my sister who went to see it and called me to also come and witness. In fact, I don’t know how it happened, but I believe he went to steal and luck eluded him which has led to his death”.



“I have been told he is a popular person at Bogoso, but personally I don’t know him”, he added.



Checks by GhanaWeb within the Bogoso township indicated that Romeo has been stripped naked and bounded around an electric pole at Chapel Square, a suburb of Bogoso before, after he was caught stealing. But for the intervention some opinion leaders he would have been lynched at the time, but he pleaded that he was not going to steal again and he was freed. Unfortunately for him on Monday morning, nobody came to his rescue.



Some residents told GhanaWeb “We are not surprised he has been lynched. He has been stealing for a very long time, but it is today that his cup has been made full”.



According to community folks, there have been lots of theft cases in the community which has become a sense of worry.



For them,” we live in fear anytime we go to bed because, almost all the time people wake up to witness a theft case in their houses and shops”.



They called on security agencies to increase the police visibility in the Bogoso community to ensure sanity.