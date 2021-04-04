Popular juju man Paa Dogo in coma over broken heart

Regional News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Papa Dogo, a popular juju man, is reported to have gone into a coma at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region following a broken heart experience with a lady.



The said lady, a nurse, reportedly became mentally unstable after she found out that her boyfriend was cheating on her with her best friend. She was subsequently sent to Paa Dogo for deliverance since he is a specialist in that field.



The reports further said Paa Dogo while carrying out his duties ended up falling in love with the lady.



He decided to declare his profound love to the nurse by sending her flowers only to find her in bed with her ex-boyfriend.



Papa Dogo dropped the flowers on the floor and immediately shouted “Aww Jesus, I’m dead”.