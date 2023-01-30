Popular gay rights activist falls from palanquin during installment as chief

General News of Monday, 30 January 2023



A popular gay rights activist, Davis Mac Iyalla, fell down from his palanquin during his coronation as a chief.



Davis Mac Iyalla who was installed Amankorehen of the Yamonransa Nkusukum Traditional Area in the Central Region, over the weekend, unfortunately, fell out during a parade through the Yamonransa township.



Even though he was carried in the palanquin by four people, the exact cause of his fall is unknown.



As soon as he fell, many people who were witnessing the event rushed to help the chief out of the situation while the drummers kept on playing their drums.



Davis Mac Iyalla was installed Amankorehen of the area with promise to fight for human rights and also a call for collective support to help develop the area.



The installation was done in the presence of heavy security, and that the public oath-taking was cancelled after meetings between the authorities and police.



The report stated in part that, Iyalla was installed by the Omanhen and President of Nkusukum Traditional Area, Nana Okese Essandoh IX, under the stool name Nana Kwesi Gyasi I.



The ceremony was attended by several traditional authorities from Osu in Accra, Elmina, Mankessim and Cape Coast, it added.



Iyalla in his remarks after arriving in a palanquin through a procession reiterated his pledge to promote human rights because he did not believe in discrimination.



The Nigerian-born Brit is quoted as saying: “by the grace of God I practice what I preach and that is human rights for all persons. I don’t believe in discrimination.



"Whether you are tall, short black, white, yellow or green you are a human being and I will fight for that belief to the very end. No matter what it cost me. I am not a hypocrite and I will not start now to be a hypocrite. You don’t need to like me but you have to respect my views,” he stated.



Some residents who spoke to the Daily Graphic said they did not know of Iyalla's background as a gay rights activist but as a development-minded foreigner who has their area at heart.



