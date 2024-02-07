Popular Takoradi-based journalist dies

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Michael Osei, a renowned journalist based in Takoradi, in the Western Region, has reportedly died.



According to GHOne TV, the late Osei, who is also known as Nana Yaw Osei Tenkorang, died in his room at Takoradi, where his mortal remains were discovered.



A statement shared on his Facebook page indicates that he died on Monday, February 5, 2024.



“With a heavy heart, I announce to you the sudden demise of our brother and friend, Michael Osei (Nanasei). His lifeless body was found in his room on Monday, 05-02-2024 @ his residence in Takoradi.



“I urge all affected persons to remember the family in prayers as we mourn him. We won't hesitate to update you on plans for his funeral and burial when necessary,” the statement, which was written by Kweku Nkansah Obrempong, a brother of the deceased, reads.



Michael Osei was the host of the morning show on Takoradi-based New Day TV.



He previously worked at Starr TV in Takoradi as the host of the station's morning show programme.



New Day has opened a book of condolence for the public in honour of the late Osei.





BAI/OGB