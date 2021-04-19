Popular Bolga armed robbers Yahya and Abdul burnt alive by mob in Ramadan

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Two notorious armed robbers terrorizing residents of Bolga have been lynched by residents after the robbers attempted to rob a certain man of his motorbike at Nyariga, a suburb of Bolga.



According to police site report, with the help of the community members, the robbers, Yahya Lawrence and Abdul Hakeem were overpowered and lynched by the mob before a team from the Police Command Regional SWAT Unit could make it to the scene.



The two notorious criminals known were burnt to ashes.



Yahya Lawrence is an ex-convict while Awudu Abdul Hakeem alias Hak was also recently granted bail by the Bolgatanga District Court in a case of possession of ammunition without authority.



The crime scene has been processed and photographed by the police while the remnants of the deceased have been deposited at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.



It was gathered at the crime scene that the deceased were in possession of AK 47 rifle, but the rifle could not be traced by the police. Efforts are underway to engage the community leaders to assist the police to trace and retrieve the rifle.