Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

Former Pope of the Catholic Church, Benedict XVI has died at the age of 95.



In a statement by the Vatican News, the Pope is said to have died in the Vatican at 9:34 on Saturday, December 31, 2022.



“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible,” the statement said.



Born Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, the late Pope retired prelate of the Catholic Church who served as the head of the Church and the sovereign of the Vatican City State from 19 April 2005 until his resignation on 28 February 2013.



He was elected Pope of the Catholic Church in 2005 following the death of Pope John Paul II.



He chose to be known as “Pope Emeritus” following his resignation in 2013.



His predecessor, Pope Francis, asked for prayers for the Pope Emeritus after announcing that Benedict XVI was “very ill.”



“Let us #PrayTogether for Pope Emeritus Benedict who is supporting the Church in silence. Let us ask the Lord to console him and to sustain him in this witness of love for the Church, until the end,” Pope Francis wrote in a Twitter post.





