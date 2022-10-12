Poor roads: Angry Awtima-Boko residents chase Roads Minister over failed promise

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Seven communities in Kwadaso Municipality and Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region are on the heels of the Roads Minister over stalled road projects in the areas.



The communities which include Atwima Takyiman, Denkyemuoso, Boko, Twedie, Foase, Trabuom, and Nweneso have accused the Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako Atta of complete neglect, just as the major road connecting them have been taken over by flood.



Addressing the media at a press conference at Atwima Boko on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, assembly members from the seven communities observed that the road which stretches from Kwadaso to Nweneso was begun in December 2017 but has been stalled for four years now.



The Assembly member for Atwima Takyiman /Denkyemuoso Electoral Area, David Asare who was part of the leading members of the presser said the Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako Atta has completely ignored the project, causing severe economic problems in the area.



"President Akufo-Addo prior to the 2020 elections came to our districts and promised to complete this road. He even instructed Roads Minister to finish the work with alacrity, here we are now in 2022 plying muddy roads."



"Thousands of residents in these seven communities believe the government has deliberately shunned them in its roads infrastructure projects, that's why we are appealing to the president to fulfill promises made to them," he said.



The Assembly member for Atwima Boko Electoral Area Emmanuel Agyei Owusu noted that all appeals to the government to complete the road had not been heeded.



The situation according to him has prevented investors from coming to the areas for development.



"It is hell for communities and commuters who access this road day in and day out; economic activities are virtually paralyzed, as farmers, traders, construction workers, and other businesses find it difficult to convey their goods and products due to the deplorable roads," he added.



