Poor legislative regime partly to be blamed for sexual harassment at workplaces - Edward Kareweh

The General Secretary of the Ghana Agricultural Workers Union, Edward Kareweh, has stated that poor legislation on sexual harassment must be blame for the lack of proper policy to address the issue.



Addressing the audience at the national dialogue on sexual harassment, Mr. Kareweh noted that, the laws are not straightforward on sexual harassment and it is an issue that must be dealt with.



“We are not just looking at the law, unfortunately, it appears state institutions have either been incapacitated to do what they ought to do or simply failing to do what they are supposed to do. We have the labour department, we have the ministry of employment and labour relations, social welfare, we have institutions. We have the Gender Ministry, they need to be strengthened, they need to be given the resources,” he said.



