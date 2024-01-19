Poor implementation of Free SHS declining standards in varsities – NDC Women Organiser

General News of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

The NDC Women’s Organiser for the Eastern Region, Shirley Naana Osei Ampem, has said the implementation of the pro-poor education policy, the Free SHS, has been problematic since its inception under the Akufo-Addo administration.



He said the numerous challenges that have characterised the government’s flagship programme has badly affected the performance of its beneficiaries in the country’s universities.



Speaking to Prince Minkah on TV XYZ breakfast show, Dwaboase, the vociferous women leader said the government erred by not consulting widely before implementing the policy in 2017 and as a result affected the academic performance of the students who graduated from most of the second cycle institutions into universities.



She argued that the programme should have been implemented after enough infrastructure had been secured for the millions of students to enjoy.



“The NPP implemented Free SHS poorly and as we speak the performance of these students in the various universities is nothing good to write home about,” Naana Ampem stated in Akan.



To her, the bad policies of the NPP government have gravely affected millions of Ghanaians and the free SHS is a classic example of how the men at the helm of affairs are bereft of ideas and must be voted out in the December elections.



Urging Ghanaians to believe in NDC flag bearer, John Mahama, she assured that the party leadership had taken notice of the numerous challenges of Ghanaians including the economic meltdown under the NPP government and are prepared to solve them when votes to power.



Unsatisfactory Performance



In May last year, the Deputy Ranking of Parliament’s Education Committee disclosed that there had been concerns among tutors about the performances of the beneficiaries of Free SHS in public universities.



Dr Clement Abass Apaak said the performance of the students had sparked agitations from some lecturers who were seeking to propose an entrance exam module for students who had enrolled under the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.



He explained further in an interview with Joy News that the agitation was informed by the abysmal academic performance of students under the programme in the universities.



This, he said was disclosed by lecturers at the various university campuses.



According to him, the said students passed their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with good grades but were struggling to cope academically in the universities.



“You can call a few of my colleagues who are still at the universities, lecturers, and ask them about the quality of students who are coming through these days. They will tell you that the quality is unsatisfactory,” Apaak added.