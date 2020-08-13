Regional News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Poor environmental cleanliness has direct correlation to coronavirus - NCCE

The NCCE says there is the need for communities to constantly practice environmental cleanliness

The Sekyere South District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on the public to be cautious in stemming up efforts in keeping their environment clean in this critical moment of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr. Evans Kojo Nunoo, the District Director of NCCE speaking at one of the public sensitization at Agona, the District Capital, said according to the World Health Organization (WHO), “Environmental surfaces are more likely to be contaminated with the COVID-19 virus especially in the health-care settings where certain medical procedures are performed”.



“In addition, the WHO has clarified that community settings outside of health-care vicinities have been found vulnerable to COVID-19 transmission, particularly publicly accessible buildings such as faith-based centers, banks and financial accessibility centers, open markets and shopping malls, transportation, and other business settings, among others”, he noted.



The exercise which was part of the phase three of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP Phase III) which focuses on educating and sensitizing the local people on the COVID-19 pandemic was being run in seven selected communities within the district such as Agona, Bipoa, Tano Odumasi, Jamasi, Kona and Dawu.



“The Environmental Governance in correlation to COVID–19 Sensitization Programme” under the ARAP Phase III initiative was being targeted at identifiable groups such as religious bodies, transport unions and operators, market operators, people living with disabilities, as well as other professional associations.



It is also aimed at strengthening government's efforts in controlling the contraction and spread of the coronavirus disease.



Mr. Nunoo said, there was the need for community members to constantly practice environmental cleanliness and hygienic procedures and processes “which helps to remove pathogens or significantly reduce coronavirus load on contaminated surfaces and is an essential first step in any disinfection process”.



“Environmental surfaces include furniture and other fixed items inside and outside of household rooms and bathrooms, such as tables, chairs, walls, light switches and computer peripherals, electronic equipment, sinks, toilets as well as the surfaces of medical equipment, in the health setting”, the NCCE Director emphasized.



Ms. Cecilia Sarfowaa, District Field Officer urged the populace to constantly and properly dispose off their rubbish and to desilt all gutters, as well as observe all the preventive and protective protocols and measures such as frequent washing of hands, wearing of nose and face masks and keeping some social distance at all times, among others as laid out by the government, particularly as we approach this year’s election.



“There is the need for food vendors to cover their foods and prevent people from touching them before buying since that was necessary because food products such roasted plantain, fishes, vegetables, fruits and others are usually touched and weighed before being bought”, she added.



Madam Adjoa Forwaa, Market Seller at the Agona Main Market commended the NCCE and the government as well as those supporting the cause of the education, for their efforts, and urged her colleagues as well as the public to put into practice lessons learnt.

