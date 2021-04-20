Poloo won’t receive special treatment in jail – Dep. Prisons PRO

General News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Prisons Service ASP. Samuel Kofi Opoku says there will not be special treatment in jail for actress Akuapem Poloo.



It comes after speculations that celebrities are treated differently from other inmates in jail.



“The constitution of the land and the rules that govern the operations of the Prisons Service does make preservations for separate treatment to celebrities who commit offences and are found guilty by the court of law,” he told Koforidua-based Daddy FM.



He explained the actress was charged with obscene publication and sentenced to 90 days imprisonment which entitles her to the 1/3 remission system as a citizen of the land.



According to the corrections communicator, the Akuapem Polo is likely to serve sixty out of the 90 days if she puts up a good behaviour jail.



He noted musicians like Geeman, Ramzy, the late Ibrahim Sima (Exopa) and Kwaw Kesse have experienced the prison system and culture in Ghana and can attest to the fact that all inmates are treated the same.



“Undertaking effective safe custody and reformation of inmates in a developing country is not ordinary as professionalism, strict adherence to human rights and constant support from stakeholders are required in achieving results and the Prisons Service has for the past decades performed its duties on this tangent to ensure public safety.



“He reiterated that the prison remission system is earned by deserving inmates through a study industry, good conduct, and positive attitude of inmates as they serve their sentences and not a favor designed for celebrities or influential figures who are sentenced to prison by the court of law”.







The actress is appealing the sentencing. The application for bail pending appeal will be heard on Wednesday, April 21.