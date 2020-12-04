Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: 3 News

'Polls predicting win for NPP don’t give us sleepless nights' – NDC

Deputy NDC Campaign Manager, Alex Segbefia

The Deputy Campaign Manager for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alex Segbefia, has said polls that have predicted victory for the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) do not give John Mahama’s campaign team sleepless nights.



A University of Ghana Political Science Department survey, a CDD survey, and a couple of others on voter choices for the December 7 polls have predicted a win for the NPP and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



But Mr. Segbefia told TV3‘s Komla Adom the party is unfazed by the results of these surveys.



According to him, many of such polls in 2016 predicted wins for the NDC but did not happen.



“Not in the least do these polls give us sleepless nights. I do not know which poll in 2016 even gave the NPP a victory of 500,000 votes. Most of the polls said NDC was going to win, but we lost,” he said on the sidelines of a town hall meeting organized in Cape Coast by the NDC.



Alex Segbefia noted, “the reality is we will count the votes and we just have to make sure we are vigilant on the day”.



“And if we are, I am quietly confident we would have the victory we believe we have worked for.”

