Politics takes over one’s life totally – Kojo Frimpong shares experience

Popular Sports Journalist, Kojo Frimpong who lost a parliamentary primary has described politics as a “busily experience” which takes over one’s life totally.



Frimpong told Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana on Thursday that when he made his intentions known to the people of Wenchi to represent them in Parliament, some people demoralised him.



“I was told in the face that my own mother, who had birthed me and carried me for nine months, my own mother was not my mother and that I had been adopted ,” he said. He said people used that in concocting so many stories which denigrated him.



He added that people also told him that the man he claimed to be his biological father was also not his father.



He revealed that his opponents were doing that to destroy the relationship that he had with the community.



“But unfortunately for me, both parents of my mother are from Wenchi, both parents of my father are from Wenchi so I’m bona fide Wenchi,” Kojo Frimpong noted.



He indicated that, in politics, there are so many schemes and untrue stories that even those who claim to be true friends may end up not being true friends if they are in the political space.



This, Frimpong explained, is driven by a lot of interest.



“When you are a politician you should understand that it is the interest that drives the terrain, so, people are seeking their interest,” he noted.



Frimpong argued that this makes politics a transactional experience because the delegates will demand money from the person who wants to contest.



He expressed hope that his political career will have an impact on the people he wants to represent.





