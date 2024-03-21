Politics should not be about wealth, guard our democracy – Afenyo-Markin urges political parties

Politics of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: Bridget Mensah, Contributor

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for the Effutu Constituency has tasked political parties to refrain from influencing the country’s democracy with money.



In an exclusive interview on the Happy Morning Show with Sefah-Danquah, he emphasized the importance of preserving the essence of democracy.



Afenyo-Markin cautioned against the pervasive influence of money in politics, stressing that democracy should be guided by principles beyond mere financial resources.



He expressed concern that overemphasis on wealth in politics could lead to the loss of experienced leaders, ultimately weakening the democratic process.



He remarked, “democracy must be guided and if we are not careful enough and make everything about our politics money, we will lose our experienced ones.”



Reflecting on the challenges faced by Members of Parliament, Afenyo-Markin highlighted the demanding nature of their responsibilities and the inevitable strain it places on their ability to maintain constant contact with their constituents.



He stressed the need for MPs to communicate effectively with their constituents, helping them understand the intricacies of their roles and the constraints they face in fulfilling their mandates.



“The work is tough and the way our constitution is structured, your constituents would want to see you every time. If they don't, then that’s where anger sets in,” he added.



He further highlighted the importance of transparency and communication between MPs and their constituents, urging political parties to prioritize the guiding principles of democracy over narrow interests.