Politics is not about English, we need pragmatic leaders - Ken Agyapong

General News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful has restated his view that politics was more about pragmatic leadership than about language proficiency.



The MP, who is currently touring the northern parts of the country campaigning to delegates posted on Twitter that it is only pragmatic leadership that can put money in the pockets of the people.



"Politics is not about English. Politics is the one that can create job opportunities for you to fill your pocket, so we need pragmatic leaders who can put things together to develop this country and put money in your pocket," his tweet of July 21 read.



Agyapong is seen as a frontrunner in the NPP presidential primaries along with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former trade minister Alan Kyerematen.



Aside Ken, Bawumia and Alan; there are seven other aspirants in addition to the three.



The party has vetted and approved all 10 to contest, a preliminary election to whittle down the number to five will take place before the main election is held in November this year.



