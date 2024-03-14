Politics is about experience, not age - Hanna Bisiw to Afenyo-Markin over Naana Jane comments

Politics of Thursday, 14 March 2024

The National Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Hanna Bisiw, has called for the resignation of Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament for Effutu and Majority Leader, following his controversial remarks about Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the party's running mate.



According to her, the Majority Leader’s comments were not only insulting to the female gender, but also damaging to people who are older and still in politics.



During the closing debates on the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on March 11, Afenyo-Markin criticized Opoku-Agyemang's performance as education minister.



He also referenced her age (70 years), stating that her selection as running mate lacked foresight and could lead to a leadership crisis due to the absence of a succession plan should the NDC win the 2024 elections.



The NDC women organiser, in a statement, noted that such comments do not only insult women but also perpetuate damaging ageist stereotypes in politics.



“Experience is an invaluable asset in politics. Regardless of age or gender, a candidate's track record, competence, and expertise should be the primary criteria for consideration. Age often correlates with experience, wisdom, and a deep understanding of complex issues, which are essential qualities for effective leadership.



“Discounting a female candidate solely based on her age disregards the wealth of knowledge and skills she may bring to the table,” parts of the statement read.



Dr. Hanna Bisiw added that such comments perpetuate gender inequality and set unfair standards for female candidates.



“Furthermore, ageism in politics perpetuates gender inequality by imposing unfair standards on female candidates. Women already face numerous barriers and biases in the political arena, including stereotypes about their ability to lead as they age. By scrutinizing a female candidate's age, we reinforce the notion that women must adhere to unrealistic standards of youthfulness to be considered viable leaders. This not only limits opportunities for experienced female politicians but also sends a damaging message to aspiring women in politics,” the statement added.



Dr. Bisiw emphasized that experience, not age, should be the primary consideration in politics, and that ageism undermines the value of women and their contributions to the Ghanaian political space.



“Age should never be a barrier to participation or leadership in politics, especially for female candidates," she added.



Below is the full statement by the NDC National Women’s Orgaiser



THE NATIONAL WOMEN’s WING

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC)

HEADQUARTERS, ADABRAKA

ACCRA.

12th March, 2024.



PRESS RELEASE.



Alexander Afenyo-Markin Must Resign and Go Back To School - National Women Organizer, NDC



The Women's Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is very tense about the nasty comment Alexander Afenyo-Markin the

member of parliament for the Effutu constituency and majority leader in parliament

made about our lovely mother and reputable running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman.



Honestly, someone who is ethically and morally upright will not utter such careless remarks. A very young male political figure born by a woman who always canvases for votes from women saying this is an insult to all women including those in the Effutu constituency. This silly comment not only undermines the value of women and their experience but also perpetuates harmful ageist stereotypes in politics.



In response, it's crucial to address why age should never be a determining factor in selecting a running mate, especially when it comes to gender equality and representation in leadership roles.



First and foremost, experience is an invaluable asset in politics. Regardless of age or gender, a candidate's track record, competence, and expertise should be the primary criteria for consideration. Age often correlates with experience, wisdom, and a deep understanding of complex issues, which are essential qualities for effective leadership. Discounting a female candidate solely based on her age disregards the wealth of knowledge and skills she may bring to the table.



Furthermore, ageism in politics perpetuates gender inequality by imposing unfair standards on female candidates. Women already face numerous barriers and biases in the political arena, including stereotypes about their ability to lead as they age. By scrutinizing a female candidate's age, we reinforce the notion that women must adhere to unrealistic standards of youthfulness to be considered viable leaders. This not only limits opportunities for experienced female politicians but also sends a damaging message to aspiring women in politics.



It's important to recognize that age diversity in leadership enhances decision-making processes and promotes inclusivity. A diverse range of perspectives, backgrounds, and life experiences strengthens governance and ensures that policies reflect the needs of all citizens. By embracing candidates of different ages, we foster a more representative democracy where individuals of all demographics have a voice in shaping the future.



Moreover, focusing on a candidate's age distracts from substantive issues and policy platforms that truly matter to voters. Instead of engaging in ageist rhetoric, political discourse should center on addressing pressing challenges such as economic inequality, healthcare access, climate change, and social justice. By shifting the focus away from superficial attributes, we can elevate the quality of political debates and prioritize solutions that benefit society as a whole.



In conclusion, age should never be a barrier to participation or leadership in politics, especially for female candidates. Experience, competence and a commitment to public service should be the guiding principles in selecting running mates and other elected officials. By challenging ageist attitudes and promoting inclusivity, we can create a more equitable and effective political landscape where individuals of all ages and backgrounds are valued for their contributions to society.



"Men only inherit the world,

Women give birth to the world.

If women can birth the world,

Women can run the world"



The NDC is proud of Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman. She is one of the finest women in Ghana's politics with explicit leadership records. She is coming to restore hope to the hopeless, especially the young girls who can not afford to buy sanitary pads.



Signed



Dr. (MRS) Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei, National Women's Organizer, NDC.



NW/AE



