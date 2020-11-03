General News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Politicising recruitments cause of robberies in Ghana – High Commissioner

George Ayisi-Boateng, Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa George Ayisi-Boateng has noted that the infiltration of politicians in the recruitment process of security agencies has been contributing to the increase of robbery cases in the country.



Mr Ayisi-Boateng urged the immediate strengthening of systems and societal institutions to fight corruption and security issues.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, HE Ayisi-Boateng explained that the “influx of politicians and traditional leaders in the operations of institutions is a prime cause of delay in Ghana’s development”.



He explained that the infiltration in police recruitment and other governmental agencies have been the bane to fighting corruption and armed robbery cases in the country.



Until our institutions are strengthened and operated independently devoid of political influence, Ghana’s situation may be worsened.”



The High Commissioner referred to former US President’s admonishment to Ghanaians over the strengthening of institutions, urging a total review of the country’s approach to fighting corruption and armed robbery.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.