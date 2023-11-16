Politicians who stoke tribal, religious sentiments have no message – Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to be wary of politicians whose sole aim is to incite tribal and religious sentiments.



Those politicians, he said, had nothing good to offer the nation, especially in the bid to strengthen multiparty democracy, diversity, peace and unity of purpose.



“My advice to the electorate is that they reject such people as we get close to the 2024 General Election.”



President Nana Akufo-Addo, addressing the chiefs and people of Bantama, in Kumasi, at the inauguration of an e-library project, said the people should be circumspect about their choice of leaders for the nation.



“What matters most is that we give the nod to leaders whose competency, track record and integrity cannot be doubted.



“In fact, we cannot entrust the destiny of the nation into the hands of incompetent leaders to the detriment of our sustainable growth,” he noted.



President Nana Akufo-Addo described next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections as critical as it would determine the direction of the nation in her development agenda.



On the election of Vice-President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), he said the move was appropriate given his experience, expertise and track record.



The presidential candidate-elect, he said, was a man of substance and also honest – a man who could be trusted to successfully spearhead the affairs of the nation.



The NPP had demonstrated commitment to Ghana’s development and growth over the years, therefore, the electorate should retain the Party in next year’s polls to ensure progress, the President appealed.



He praised the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama and Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, for the construction of the e-library project.



While asking the people to own the project, he underscored the need for them to also give the MP another mandate in next year’s elections to enable him to promote their welfare and wellbeing.



Mr. Asenso-Boakye said the project was indicative of the government’s vision of improving the standard of education for the benefit of the Ghanaian youth.