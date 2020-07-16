Regional News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: GNA

Politicians urged to be circumspect on utterances - Volta NADMO Head

File photo

Mr Divine Bosson, Volta Regional Manager of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has asked political operatives to be circumspect about their utterances, which had the tendency to plunge this peaceful nation into chaos.



Mr Bosson, who led a team of NADMO officials to tour the eastern border districts of the Region on issues of military intimidation and brutality, which he described as disaster-related, revealed calm and peacefulness.



He said contrary to the assertion, the situation was rather calm and peaceful as community members, Electoral Commission officials, registrants and detachment of soldiers conducted business with cordiality and without fear or favour.



The NADMO Manager appealed to political players to tone down on raising the tensions as the country was the only constituency for the sovereign space available and cannot gamble with peace.



He said NADMO was part of the Regional COVID-19 Response Committee and duty-bound to assess the readiness of the Organisation to standby to douse any lingering issues on volatility.



He said the Coronavirus is disaster-related and that made NADMO a key partner.



Mr Bosson, who interacted with the registrants and Electoral Commission (EC) officials, urged them to continue to adhere to the designated protocols.



He praised the EC for keeping their promise to provide the necessary logistics at the registration centres, which included Veronica buckets, sanitizers, tissue papers as well as adhering to social distancing protocols.



The Regional Manager urged the people to carry the threat of COVID-19 personal and respond by the principles that would make them safe, stating “our destiny lie in our own hands”.



The team visited Holuta, Aflakpui, Kpedze, Shia, Nyive and Hodzo in the Ho West and Central Constituencies and expected to continue to Akatsi North and South, Agotime-Ziope, Ketu North and South and Aflao to have first-hand assessment of disaster readiness of those areas.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.