Politicians should show commitment in fighting vigilantism - Bombande

• DCOP was reportedly abducted by some armed men on Tuesday, May 11, 2021



• Dr. Bombande believes that legal instruments alone cannot fight vigilantism in Ghana



• He has called for a political will from all sides to curb this act that threatens Ghana's democracy to the core



Dr. Emmanuel Bombande, a former Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, has said that vigilantism in the political space in Ghana cannot be abolished by just using a legislative instrument.



To Dr. Bombande, fighting vigilantism in Ghana should be the topmost priority of the President, opposition leaders, and the various political stakeholders for it to be successful.



Issues about vigilantism have surfaced again following the attempted abduction of the Regional Security Coordinator, DCOP (Rtd) Kweku Ayensu Opare-Addo some days ago.



“A legal instrument by itself does not end vigilantism if it is not accompanied by a total political will to frown on vigilantism to see it as something that is looming danger that can degrade and erode our security environment,” he told Accra-based Joy FM.



Seven armed men are being reported to have invaded the office of DCOP (Rtd) Kweku Ayensu Opare-Addo to compulsorily eject him from his residence by putting him in handcuffs for reasons best known to them.



But to Dr. Bombande, these tugs were able to do what they did because they had the backing of some top people in government considering the caliber of person DCOP (Rtd) Opare-Addo is.



“DCOP Opare Addo is not an ordinary person because he built a reputation for himself in active police service and went to the rank of DCOP before he retired to become regional security liaison. So for him to be humiliated the way he was is significant and nobody would have entered his office if that person was not convinced that they were protected by a godfather from somewhere.”