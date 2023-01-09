Politicians should help us fight corruption, our nation is sinking too fast - Archbishop Agyinasare

General News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has said the rate at which politicians are amassing wealth and how they fund campaigns, fighting against corruption will not end anytime soon.



According to him, it is important that politicians fight corruption because the country is fast sinking due to the rate of the act.



He made these comments during his address to the leadership of the NDC when they joined his congregation for a thanksgiving service on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

“It’s obvious the greatest enemy of this nation is corruption, but looking at the way political parties fund their activities and campaigns, our view is that we are not going to [win the] fight [against] corruption anytime soon. Those political businesses who fund politicians end up hijacking the wealth of the nation. Politicians should help us fight this because our nation is sinking too fast, and we cannot continue in this direction,” Citinewsroom.coom quoted the founder and leader of the Perez Chapel International.



Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, National Chairman of the NDC, led the delegation to join the Christian community to thank God for helping the Party to have a successful congress late last year.



Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the Party, Madam Shirley Ayittey, Second Vice Chairman, Mr Godwin Ako Gunn, Second Deputy National Communication Officer, Mr Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, Greater Accra Regional Chairman, and some NDC Members of Parliament (MPs) were at the service.



