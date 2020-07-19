Regional News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

Politicians should allow peace to prevail in Ghana - Savannah Region NCCE

The Regional Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Savannah Region, Issaka Zitor, has called on politicians to allow peace prevail in Ghana before, during and after the 2020 elections.



According to him, politicians are the best people in every election year to let peace prevail and for that matter, he is pleading with them to make it a duty to protect lives and properties as Ghanaians head towards the polls.



“You know only politicians alone can help make the forthcoming presidential and parliamentary election peaceful. So I want to plead with the politicians to know that is only peace that can help them exhibit their duties after they vote for them”; the NCCE Regional Director said.



Mr Zitor further indicated that, observing the protocols given by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the government will help maintain the spread of the COVID-19.



“I also beg the citizenry to adhere to the protocols given by the World Health Organisation to help maintain the spread of the virus.



“Government is trying it’s best to protect us and so we also need to help the government to achieve its aim”. Mr Zitor indicated.



The NCCE in the Savannah Region has embarked on a vigorous public education campaign to churches, mosques, markets, shops in most communities including those in the hinterlands in the various Districts.



The NCCE aims to ensure the public complies with the COVID-19 protocols as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Savannah Region.

