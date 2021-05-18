Politicians, other influential people interfering in our work – Effia Tenge

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Effia Tenge, has disclosed that most often, the work of the Police is disrupted by interference from influential people such as media personalities and politicians.



She told Nana Romeo on AccraFM’s mid-morning show, ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, that most offenders have the habit of seeking the assistance of these influential people to help them escape punishment when they are caught.



Especially citing Okada riders, Mrs Tenge noted that most often these Okada riders run errands for these people who tend to interfere in the prosecution process.



“If they are caught, let the law work. The interferences from all angles, be it political, be it wherever, from people in authority...it affects our work so let's be guided,” she noted.



She, therefore, urged motorists to make sure they have all their documents valid and comply with road rules.