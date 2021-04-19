Politicians making galamsey fight difficult - NPP member

General News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Communication team member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana K. Yeboah says the fight against galamsey has been a challenge for every administration because some members of both political parties are involved.



He opined that although efforts have been made to deal with the canker, the fight has proved futile.



He said the current president put his presidency on the line in fighting galamsey but the problem facing us is that some political activists are the galamseyers.



He indicated that those who have also been tasked to fight galamsey are greedy persons looking out to make money from illegal miners hence allowing them to operate.



Nana Kay stressed it would be important for us to put a stop to the galamsey once and for all and the approach taken by the President is good because it will involve all other political parties.



The NPP communicator was also worried foreigners have also joined the galamsey activities.



The situation he said calls for a joint effort in preventing foreigners from engaging in illegal activities.