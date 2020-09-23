General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Politicians have branded themselves as thieves – Agyinasare

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, leader of Perez Chapel International

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, the leader of Perez Chapel International says the nature of the country’s politics drives away persons who have a genuine interest in helping the country.



Agyinasare said on Joy News that some people are put off by the name callings and vile attacks which affects the development of the country.



“The politicians themselves, since 1992, they’ve been telling us they are thieves. This man comes to power and he calls those people who were there thieves. The next man comes and also calls those who were there thieves. Are we saying that we don’t have people who want to be a blessing to this country or want to serve this country”?



“Because of the perception they are putting out there, they make people who are qualified and could have done a good job run away from it because if I have got my own and I want to go into politics and by going into politics I will be branded a thief, I would rather stay somewhere”.



To address some of these challenges facing the country, Agyinasare has called for a national transformation agenda that will among other things make it possible for people of certain class and achievement to enter politics and contribute to nation-building.



“It’s high time we get to a point where people who have achieved and accomplished entered into politics so that they can implement things”.



Agyinasare notes that this will spell the end of ‘non-achievers’ running the country.



“The person has not done anything with their lives. They haven’t achieved anything and they tell you, I’m going to be your so so and so when I become your so so and so I will turn the constituency around. We vote them in and the next time we are crying".



“The politicians themselves have branded themselves as thieves. I think they should change the narration and make it appealing to people”, he said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat to us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.