General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Politicians capitalising on poverty of Ghanaians to offer aid - ILAPI Boss

President of the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI), Peter Bismark Kwofie

President of the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI), Peter Bismark Kwofie is questioning why Ghanaians get excited when parliamentarians donate laptops, offer scholarships, and other incentives to their constituents.



The policy analyst believes that when the proper structures are laid, parents would be able to provide for their wards without the intervention of MPs.



Poverty he lamented is the major cause of the inability of people to afford these things hence efforts should be made in resolving these challenges.



The lack of jobs, poor remuneration, and poor economic conditions he added has given politicians the power to capitalize on the poverty-stricken state to offer aid.



“The lack of jobs, poor remuneration and unfavorable economic conditions have rendered many poor and many more are becoming poorer. This is giving politicians the power to capitalize on your poverty-stricken state to offer you aid. Ghana beyond aid should also be converted to Politicians Beyond Aid.”



Read his opinion below:



Politicians Beyond Aid – Peter Bismark



Why are people happy and jumping all over because some Members of parliament are giving handouts in the form of laptops, jackets, COVID-19 PPEs while others pay for the tuition for constituents? Why should you be happy because a politician is giving you stationeries for school or giving an education scholarship? Is it because people can’t afford to buy for their ward or pay for For their tuition fees? If the answer is YES!. in the third question, what has been the cause of the inability for parents to buy basic stationeries? Yes! The answer is because of POVERTY



Why are people still poor if politicians claim to manage the economy very well with whatever macro and microeconomic indicators being stable? Where are the jobs?



Solution is if these parents are earning regular income from their daily economic activities or efforts are rewarded in whichever way due to abundant economic opportunities would we go begging for handouts from politicians or jump because you have been a laptop?



Parents can afford to buy laptops for their kids and adult students can also buy for themselves some stationeries because there are opportunities that rewarded their efforts. The lack of jobs, poor remuneration and unfavorable economic conditions have rendered many poor and many more are becoming poorer. This is giving politicians the power to capitalize on your poverty-stricken state to offer you aid. Ghana beyond aid should also be converted to Politicians Beyond Aid.