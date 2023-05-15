Politicians buy your conscience when they give you money - Psychologist on vote buying

Politics of Monday, 15 May 2023

Clinical Psychologist and Head of Department of the Psychology at the University of Ghana, Professor Joseph Osafo, has said demanding money from candidates before voting for them is just like selling off one's conscience.



According to him, making money a priority in politics has a negative repercussion on our democracy.



“Once we monetize our leadership, we’ve gotten to our dead end. When money buys conscience, whatever comes after is dangerous. Once your conscience is compromised, your life is compromised as well,” he added.



His comments came as a reaction to a viral video of an MP aspirant, Kinang Wassan of the Ejura Sekyeredumase who was captured showering notes of money during the primaries of the National Democratic Congress.



Speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokoo, he said candidates are moving from seeking the interest of the constituency to personal interest which compels candidates to use money to get delegates to vote them into power.



“There is some kind of resolution ongoing where the roles of parliamentarians are being metamorphosed. The first change has to do with the expectation of the electorate. Now the conversation has moved to a level where people are seeking self-interest. That is what is leading to the monetization, the ‘monecracy’ of our body politics such that now if you don’t have money, you are not considered, and it drives corruption,” he said.



