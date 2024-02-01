Politicians, Ghanaians bad time managers – Catholic Priest fumes at Judicial Service event

Regional News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Rev. Fr. Roland Adombire, an Assistant Parish Priest at the St. Martin De Porres Parish in Zuarungu in the Upper East Region has lamented the proclivity of Ghanaians to waste and badly manage time, especially concerning the start of public programmes.



The priest said this while scolding officials of the Judicial Service and the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, for failing to arrive on time for the commissioning of the district court in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region.



The Judicial Service of Ghana had set the time for the start of the programme at 9:00 am but began more than three hours later, infuriating the Priest who had arrived in time for the programme last week.



“It is not only this program alone, but I have realized that we as a people pay little attention to time management. And yet, we criticize political leaders for how they mismanage state resources and other things.



Meanwhile, we are the problem. Just look at the time we are starting this program; 12:40 pm. After this, can we all go back to our various offices to work? No. So let us ask ourselves what contribution we have made today for the growth of the country, “he said.



The issue of time management remains a troubling issue in Ghana. Programmes hardly ever start on time or end on time.