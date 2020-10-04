General News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: GNA

Politicians, Christians urged to be agents of peace

Christians have been urged to be agents of peace

Apostle Yaw Adjei-Kwarteng, Hohoe Area Head,Church of Pentecost has called on all political actors and Christians in general to endeavour to be agents of peace ahead of the 2020 elections.



“As citizens, we are, therefore, required to let the virtues of peace and harmony permeate our thoughts, words and actions. It is very possible to do politics and go about our political campaigns devoid of insults, rancour or acrimony.”



Apostle Adjei-Kwarteng, who was speaking at the launch of the “Agent of Peace” Campaign in Gbi Kpoeta near Hohoe, said it was an initiative to educate and challenge Christians especially members of the Church to become Agents of Peace during this year’s election.



“This intervention, which will run from now through December, follows the maiden edition held in 2016, and is in keeping with our vision 2023 agenda - “Possessing the Nations: Transforming every sphere of society with values and principles of the kingdom of God”, to ensure the maintenance of peace before, during and after the upcoming general election on 7th December 2020.”



He said every believer was obliged to be an agent of peace, especially during the electioneering period and heeding to the clarion call, the Volta and Oti regions were ready to seek and pursue the peace of cities, towns, villages and the country as a whole.



The Apostle noted that God had been gracious to Ghana as it had over the years enjoyed peace, especially during elections.



“Ghana is celebrated across the world as an oasis of peace in the West African sub-region and even in the whole of Africa. As a nation, we have experienced seven peaceful elections, with numerous by-elections in the Fourth Republic.



These great accomplishments did not come by chance, but by contributions from various stakeholders, key among who are represented here today,” he added.



Apostle Adjei-Kwarteng said the Church had generally considered political authority as an essential element of human society adding that politics could play a positive role in God’s purpose in this world.



“The Church of Pentecost believes that the Church as the body of Christ has been called to belong to God and sent back into the world to serve God’s purpose. It is from such understanding that we have over the years shown unalloyed commitment to efforts by various governments towards development and nation-building.”



He said the Electoral Commission (EC) as a body, entrusted with the responsibility to run elections in Ghana, had a duty to conduct her affairs in a manner that promoted peace and builds trust.



Similarly, leaders of the various political parties and security agencies must not just talk peace, but also work it out. They must be seen to walk the talk to engender trust and confidence.



The Apostle urged the media to be circumspect in their reportage in the election period as agents of peace.



This year’s campaign is on the theme: “Seek Peace and Pursue It” drawn from Psalm 34: 14.



Mr Enoch Danso Agyekum, Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer, commended the Church for its initiative adding that “if God is ahead of us, we are all safe.”

He said election was a process, but not an event and all stages including; demarcation of polling stations needed to be fair and transparent adding that political parties had not been left out in all these stages and actions of the EC.



Mr Agyekum said it was the prayer of the Commission to go into the pending elections peacefully while calling on citizens to support the Commission in carrying out a successful task.



Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said peace was important and without it, there was no development, which was the main reason why citizens and stakeholders needed to work together to ensure harmony in society.

Solidarity messages were received from the Ghana Police Service and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) towards ensuring peaceful elections during the December 7, 2020 polls.

