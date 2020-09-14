Politics of Monday, 14 September 2020

Political positions are temporary - Bawumia to appointees

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that political positions are temporary and therefore should not 'eat' into the heads of appointees who occupy such positions.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was speaking on Bolgatanga-based URA Radio when he empathised on the need for persons in such positions to be mindful of their conduct.



To him, power has not change anything about him because he continues to keep his old friends and relates to people like he used to.



He indicated that it’s imperative that when you are in such a position you see it as an opportunity for you to bless other people rather than 'lord' over people because you will not be there forever.



He said ” I think that if you get into the trappings of office you’ll be doing yourself a big disservice. Whatever it is wherever we find ourselves in politics is temporary."



"You will get out of the position you are in so if you decide that this is going to change you, it is not sustainable.”

