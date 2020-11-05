General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Political party stakeholders urged to coexist peacefully

Upper East Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Pontius Pilate Appabey, has cautioned Political Parties to promote peace and co-existence in constituencies to ensure peace before, during and after the 2020 elections.



He said tearing of political party posters, use of intemperate language and reckless use of motorbikes by the youth during rounds of political party representatives did not speak well of the parties and added that if caution is thrown to the wind, it could mar the peace enjoyed in the country.



Mr Appabey said everyone had a responsibility to uphold the peace and democracy of the country.



According to him “democracy can survive at everything except neglect and when it is neglected the country cannot survive,” he cautioned Ghanaians.



The Regional Director made the call at a forum organised in Bolgatanga by the Diocesan Justice and Peace Commission on the theme; “fostering decent political language for peaceful election 2020”.



He stated that peace was related to the heart and an important virtue in every society and reiterated that growing excitement of the youth during political party campaign pushed them into acts that could derail the intent of political parties.



He noted that justice and peace were virtues found on the preamble of Ghana’s 1992 constitution and as a nation, he said Ghanaians needed to develop it into the social fabric of the country for one Nation, one Ghana, as peace-loving people, and not just as Ghanaians.



He appreciated the great collaboration NCCE enjoyed with religious leaders, state and non –state institutions to fulfil their mandate for promotion of democracy and for shaping the NCCE.



"If we allow the peace of our country to degenerate, then we are putting the beauty of our democracy in disarray". He said.



He also commended the media for using their platform to promote peace and urged them to ensure no political party used them to undermine rival political parties and stated that all have a responsibility to play in the various constituencies as critical stakeholders.





