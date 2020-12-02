General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Political parties push for holiday on December 7

All political parties have agreed to a proposal presented by the Electoral Commission (EC) to the Chief of Staff of Ghana to make election day, December 7, 2020, a statutory holiday.



This was announced by the EC Wednesday, December 2, 2020, after an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.



According to the EC, declaring December 7 as a holiday will give more room for Ghanaians to exercise their franchise.



EC Chair, Jean Mensa took the opportunity to call on all to be time conscious on the election day as voting starts at 7am and ends at 5pm.



Read the full statement of the Electoral Commission below:



All Political Parties have today, during an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting, agreed with the Commission’s proposal to the Chief of Staff of Ghana and the Ministry of the Interior to gazette Monday 7th December 2020 a Statutory Public Holiday.



The Commission’s proposal seeks to give Registered Voters the opportunity to devote the day to exercise their civic right and responsibility to vote during the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.



Present at the meeting were representatives of all the Political Parties, Civil Society Organisation’s (CSO’s), and Development Partners.



There was also a consensus by the Political Parties and the Commission that Registered Voters should be encouraged to cast their ballots early on election day. Registered Voters are expected to vote between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm on Monday, 7th December 2020.

