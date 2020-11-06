General News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Political parties advised to ensure strict wearing of nose masks – Prez’s Special Advisor on Health

Special Advisor to the President on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare

Special Advisor to the President on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare has indicated that the National COVID-19 task-force is engaging political parties to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols in the current campaign season.



His comments come in the wake of concerns raised by some health experts on the growing disregard for COVID-19 safety protocols, especially during political rallies which is causing experts to warn of a second wave of outbreak in the country at a time when several western countries are experiencing such.



Dr Nsiah Asare who spoke to Citi News said the COVID-19 task-force will continue to impress on the political parties to ensure adherence to safety protocols, especially the wearing of nose masks.



“We are in touch with the political parties, and we have insisted that anywhere they go, they should make sure that they preach the wearing of masks and should make the masks available maybe with their paraphernalia and share it amongst the people,” he said.



The Ghana Health Service on the other hand has shot down suggestions of an impending second wave of infections in the country.



Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye indicates that current data shows contrary indications to such assertions.



“In terms of a second wave, those of us who are looking at the figures have not seen any indication in that direction. You normally would have used our moving averages, it’s still on the website, we have not tempered with it. I keep saying that we are where we are because we did many things including testing, isolation, treatment and the adherence to the protocol,” he said.

