Political opponents deliberately creating sense of insecurity - Kan-Dapaah

Minister of State in charge of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah is blaming political opponents of the Akufo Addo government for a heightened sense of insecurity in the country, as he fends off allegations of incompetence in the handling of Volta secessionist groups.



Some security analysts and members of the public have questioned the security preparedness of the country for the December polls given recent armed robbery cases and other violent crimes.



But addressing Parliament today, the National Security Minister accused political opponents of deliberately fanning a false sense of insecurity for political gain.



Mr Kan Dapaah argued crime rates are rather down as he warned troublemakers of the readiness of the security agencies to neutralize them.



On the activities of the Volta Separatist groups, the Minister fended off allegations of intelligence failure.



Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu rubbished the Minister’s claim of political opponents creating a false sense of insecurity.



The Tamale South MP warned the NDC will not accept any intimidation from the security personnel who operate in the name of national security on election day.



He charged the government to leave the deployment of personnel for election purposes in the hands of the IGP so he can be held accountable for whatever goes wrong so as to avoid a repetition of Ayawaso West by-election violence.



Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on his part asked for a political consensus if personnel from national security are to be barred from electoral duties since such deployments have always existed.





