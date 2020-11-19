General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Political motives hinder students’ activist groups – NUGS

National Union of Ghana Students

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has enunciated that the works of student activists are hampered when they are backed by political motives.



International student’s day is marked every 17th November to observe student activism in matters concerning student growth and related issues.



Universities around the world observe this day as a nonpolitical celebration that brings students together to contribute as stakeholders in education.



Speaking to UniversNews on this year’s celebration, International and Diaspora Relations Secretary of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Mr. Odonkor stated that “Being an organization serving the interest of the students whilst being in bed with the government affects your organization and makes it hard to address the issues concerning the group because already, you’ve been compromised. Such student groups do not become effective because they are hindered from serving the purpose of the group.”



Mr. Odonkor also revealed that it is against the constitution of student associations to affiliate themselves with political groups.



“In every organization, there are constitutions that govern the institution. The constitution states that such groups are not supposed to be in any form of national politics because the organization is supposed to be neutral and nonpartisan so as to represent the sole interest of the group,” he said.



According to Emmanuel Odonkor, decision making bodies do not make student’s grievances heard.



“The fight for students having to get their voice heard and getting their voices to the decision-making bodies in the country has not been easy. And as it stands now we have a series of events that students feel that their voices are being neglected. The views of students across the country have to be rightfully addressed”, he added.



Mr. Odonkor also disclosed that “Over the years, particularly to women involvement and student leadership, there has been a greater light. There has been great improvement in women involvement in all of the activities including the various congresses.”

