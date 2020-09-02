General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Political interference cause of attack on military personnel - Stranek-Africa

A photo of the assaulted military man

Stranek-Africa has attributed political interference to the rising attacks on military personnel by civilians.



According to Stranek-Africa, the major cause of civilians attacking security agencies without fear or favour is the loss of trust in the security agencies due to political interference.



This comes after the attack on two military men at Dome Faase by civilians over a disputed parcel of land.



In a statement, the organisation said, "Political interference has caused a reluctant attitude in leadership of the security agencies in cracking the whip when it deems fit with regards to professional misconducts of some security operatives.”



The organisation also noted that, "It is not the habit of Ghanaians to attack security operatives and that is why it is prudent to rekindle confidence as well as respect for the security agencies of Ghana by divorcing political interference from the mode of operations of the security agencies.”



It therefore said, "Going into the election, the whip must be cracked when there is misconduct and unethical exhibitions by security operatives.”



Below is a statement:



For immediate release:

02.09.2020



ATTACK ON MILITARY PERSONNEL AT DOMEFAASE; POLITICAL INTERFERENCE IS A MAJOR CAUSE- STRANEK-AFRICA



Stranek-Africa joins the Coalition of Civil Societies Against Political Vigilantism (CCSAPV) in condemning the brutal assault of the two military men which led to the infliction of knife wounds and their uniforms torn over a piece of land at Dome Faase in Obom Domeabra Municipal. Culprits should be made to face the full rigors of law.







The military men went to Dome Faase to intervene in a possible clash through the “Operation Calm Life” but were rather assaulted by residents. This reminds us of the murder of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama who was killed at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region on May 29, 2017.



It is clear to we at Stranek-Africa that, the wanton clashes with security agencies has become rampant and that is of great concern. The primary aim of the military and other security agencies is to protect, maintain law and order.



Hence, why should the military be disrespected by civilians? Gone are days where civilians had maximum respect for the military even when they are not on duty.



This must stop but it is imperative to understand that a major cause of civilians attacking security agencies without fear or favour is the loss of trust in the security agencies due to political interference.



Political interference has caused a reluctant attitude in leadership of the security agencies in cracking the whip when it deems fit with regards to professional misconducts of some security operatives.



It is not the habit of Ghanaians to attack security operatives and that is why it is prudent to rekindle confidence as well as respect for the security agencies of Ghana by divorcing political interference from the mode of operations of the security agencies. Going into the election, the whip must be cracked when there is misconduct and unethical exhibitions by security operatives.



Ghana can be assured of democratic governance at its best if steps are taken to restore confidence and respect for its security agencies.



We are all involved in building our motherland Ghana.



Happy new month!



Signed.

Nii Tettey Tetteh

Executive Director



Emmanuel Osei

Director of Policy and Political Affairs





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.