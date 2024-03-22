Political analyst pushes for a forensic audit of EC operations

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Political analyst Dr. Jonathan Asante-Otchere is pushing for a forensic audit of the Electoral Commission's (EC) operations amid the controversy over stolen devices.



It follows the EC clarifying that none of its Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) are missing, contrary to claims made by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The EC stated that only five laptops had been stolen from their custody.



The minority in Parliament raised alarm over 7 missing biometric verification devices and demanded a detailed report of police investigations, arguing the development could compromise this year’s elections.



The Electoral Commission has urged the public to remain calm, reassuring them that the theft of the laptops would not compromise the integrity of the 2024 elections.



But commenting on the matter on Starr News, Dr. Asante-Otchere stated that the Electoral Commission must provide answers to Ghanaians as to why the devices were stolen.



“Which institution is the EC dealing with, and why are they not coming to Ghanaians with the information about stolen devices? There should be a police report on this effect. Which institution did the EC take these laptops to? They can’t tell us that the laptop contains nothing.



“When was the last time you heard of a forensic audit of EC operations? In terms of finance, operations, and in terms of BVDs. That is the more reason why they should bear in mind that they are working for the state and entitled to account to Ghanaians,” Dr Asante added.



However, the EC also emphasized that the stolen items were merely laptops and did not contain any sensitive information.



They also noted that despite the theft discovered last week, the EC’s security system is robust and intact, assuring that the EC remains committed to delivering credible and transparent elections in December.



“You will have to connect the two devices before you can use them, and with the BVDs, they are used only when we are going to vote. If someone steals the BVDs, they cannot use them, and we want to emphasize that five laptops are missing, and we are working with the police to retrieve them,” an EC official assured.