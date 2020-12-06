Regional News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: GNA

Political actors in Jaman South sign peace accord

The accord is to facilitate maintenance of peace and political stability in the country

The Parliamentary Candidates (PCs), political parties’ Chairmen and Journalists in the Jaman South Constituency have signed a peace accord to maintain unity, peace and stability of the area before, during and after the December 7 polls.



The accord was to facilitate maintenance of peace and political stability in the country and to seal their pledges made at a peace dialogue held on Wednesday at Drobo, the capital of the Jaman South Municipality in the Bono Region for stakeholders in the Election 2020.



Organized by the Drobo Traditional Council, the event engaged political actors, management and morning show hosts of radio stations in the area to pledge their commitments to ensuring sustainable peace and peaceful coexistence in the Jaman South during and after the elections.



Other stakeholders in attendance were officers of the Electoral Commission and the National Commission for Civic Education, members of the Local Council of Churches, leadership of the Islamic community, officers of the Municipal Police Command and the leadership of the Bono Regional Peace Council.



The participating political parties and their PCs were the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Convention People's Party (CPP) and the National Democratic Party (NDP).



Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, the Paramount Chief Drobo Traditional Area and also President of the Drobo Traditional Council in a welcoming address said the event was particularly for PCs and party sympathizers to affirm their commitments to ensuring peaceful, free, fair, credible and transparent election for sustainable peace in the area and its environs.



It was also to caution journalists in the Municipality to be circumspect, seek clarifications, check and cross-check their facts and be decorous in the publication of any news item on air between now and after the general election, he said.



Okokyeredom Ako II implored particularly political actors to instil peaceful elections messages in their supporters and sympathisers.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Isaac Obo-Takyi, the Municipal Police Commander urged party followers not to indulge in ballot box snatching and other criminal activities on the day of the general election.



DSP Obo-Takyi cautioned the leadership and followers of the political parties about jubilation after victory, stressing that it must be done in moderation by avoiding teasing and ridiculing of opponents because of its potential and higher probability to trigger mayhem.



Mr Alexander Ferka, the Jaman South Constituency Chairman of the NPP later in an interview with the GNA pledged to ensure the followers of the Party would comply with the rules of the elections to prevent political disturbance to promote peace and national cohesion.



Mr Williams Okofo-Dateh, the PC for the NDC also told the GNA in another interview that the leadership of the Party were peace-makers and would accept the election result, as it would be announced by the EC to maintain the nation's peaceful co-existence.





